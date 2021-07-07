Japan to declare COVID emergency for Tokyo, casting a pall over Olympics

TOKYO — Japan’s government is set to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo through Aug. 22 amid a new wave of infections, a key minister said on Thursday, casting a shadow over the Olympic Games.
Japan’s economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is heading the government’s coronavirus response, said the state of emergency is set to begin on July 12.
-
St. Louis area health officials urge all residents to wear masks indoors as delta variant takes hold
-
Missouri man in his 40s ‘so sorry’ he didn’t get the COVID vaccine — then he died
-
For a second day, Mercy Springfield near record high of COVID-19 patients
-
Missouri mired in pandemic as vaccinations lag and cases climb
-
As staff morale ebbs, Springfield’s hospitals struggle to keep up with continuing surge of patients
The Tokyo area is currently under slightly less strict “quasi emergency” curbs. Under the heightened restrictions, restaurants will be asked to stop serving alcohol, Nishimura said.
The move is expected to be made official later on Thursday. Areas neighboring Tokyo, such as Chiba and Kanagawa, are set to remain under “quasi emergency” through Aug. 22.
The Olympic Games are scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8, despite opposition from medical experts and the majority of the public.
Tags
You're not alone in your parenting struggles. Subscribe for unlimited access to the Post-Dispatch for less than the cost of getting a sitter on a Friday night.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.