 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Japan to declare COVID emergency for Tokyo, casting a pall over Olympics
0 comments

Japan to declare COVID emergency for Tokyo, casting a pall over Olympics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Olympics likely to open during COVID 'state of emergency'

In this July 1, 2021, file photo, men cycle along the wall installed to close off a park being prepared for the Olympics and Paralympics Games in Tokyo. The pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics are shaping up as a TV-only event with few fans — if any — being allowed when they open in just over two weeks. Japan's Asahi newspaper, citing multiple unidentified government sources, says the opening ceremony will be limited only to VIP guests. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)

 Hiro Komae

TOKYO — Japan’s government is set to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo through Aug. 22 amid a new wave of infections, a key minister said on Thursday, casting a shadow over the Olympic Games.

Japan’s economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is heading the government’s coronavirus response, said the state of emergency is set to begin on July 12.

The Tokyo area is currently under slightly less strict “quasi emergency” curbs. Under the heightened restrictions, restaurants will be asked to stop serving alcohol, Nishimura said.

The move is expected to be made official later on Thursday. Areas neighboring Tokyo, such as Chiba and Kanagawa, are set to remain under “quasi emergency” through Aug. 22.

The Olympic Games are scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8, despite opposition from medical experts and the majority of the public. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Delta variant spreading faster than vaccinations in St. Louis County

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports