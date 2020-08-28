Jefferson County board revokes mask ordinance one day after it was passed

HILLSBORO — Jefferson County on Friday revoked the mask mandate it had passed a day prior.

At an emergency meeting, the Jefferson County Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously to revoke the ordinance. The decision was made after residents raised concerns about whether the board had appropriately notified the public before discussing the ordinance, the county said.

"It is extremely important to the Board and Director of the Health Center that residents feel confident in the process that is used when preparing public orders," the board said in a statement.

The board said it had not determined a date for a future meeting to consider the order again.

The board had approved the ordinance Thursday, 3-2, after a contentious meeting that lasted more than five hours.

State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, raised concerns on Friday about potential Sunshine Law violations related to the ordinance.