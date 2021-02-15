 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jefferson County cancels Tuesday vaccine clinic
0 comments

Jefferson County cancels Tuesday vaccine clinic

HILLSBORO — The Jefferson County Health Department has canceled its vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday because of dangerous winter weather in the region.

Appointments scheduled for Tuesday will be bumped back one week to the same time next Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the health department's High Ridge office. 

If you are unable to make that appointment time, email director@jeffcohealth.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Frozen pants challenge brings color to Minneapolis winter

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports