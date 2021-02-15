Jefferson County cancels Tuesday vaccine clinic

HILLSBORO — The Jefferson County Health Department has canceled its vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday because of dangerous winter weather in the region.
Appointments scheduled for Tuesday will be bumped back one week to the same time next Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the health department's High Ridge office.
If you are unable to make that appointment time, email director@jeffcohealth.org.
