Jefferson County closes vape shops, tattoo parlors

JEFFERSON COUNTY — County officials on Monday closed vape shops and tattoo parlors to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The county issued a stay-at-home order last week, asking residents to limit unnecessary travel outside of their homes and closing businesses, with exceptions for grocery stores, certain healthcare facilities, gas stations and laundromats, among others. Restaurants are only allowed to do carry-out, curbside or delivery service.

On Monday, county officials added to the vape shops and tattoo parlors to the list of businesses that are to remain closed until the end of the day on April 23. The list includes gyms, massage parlors, barbershops and nail salons.

The amended order also allows for small businesses with 10 employees or less to continue to operate, so long as they do not interact with the public. The number of employees includes the owners and managers of those small businesses.

"Changes were made due to the numerous questions and response to community concerns regarding our intent," Valinda Hebert with the Jefferson County Department of Administration said.

As of Sunday afternoon Jefferson County had 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

