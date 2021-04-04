Jefferson County ends invite-only vaccine events

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Health Department on Sunday ended invitation-only vaccine events, opening upcoming vaccinations to all who are qualified.
The department created a link in January for those interested in receiving a coronavirus vaccine, and will email invitations to those who remain on the list before it shuts down just before midnight Sunday.
Starting with the Festus COVID-19 vaccination event on Tuesday, registration links will be available on the department vaccine website and via social media, officials said.
Missouri residents in Phase 1 and 2 are eligible, with eligibility open to all on April 9.
The county has scheduled 13 vaccine clinics with at least 1,000 doses through April 29.
“We are excited to have made it through our list as quickly as we did,” Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said in a statement announcing the change. “It seems we are beginning to turn a corner in having more vaccine than individuals on our list. It’s a good problem to have and we are happy to open our links publicly to make it easier for residents to obtain a vaccine,” she said.
The health department has offices in Hillsboro, High Ridge and Arnold.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
