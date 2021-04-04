Jefferson County ends invite-only vaccine events

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Health Department on Sunday ended invitation-only vaccine events, opening upcoming vaccinations to all who are qualified.

The department created a link in January for those interested in receiving a coronavirus vaccine, and will email invitations to those who remain on the list before it shuts down just before midnight Sunday.

Starting with the Festus COVID-19 vaccination event on Tuesday, registration links will be available on the department vaccine website and via social media, officials said.

Missouri residents in Phase 1 and 2 are eligible, with eligibility open to all on April 9.

The county has scheduled 13 vaccine clinics with at least 1,000 doses through April 29.