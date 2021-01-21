Jefferson County extends mask mandate

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County on Thursday extended its mask mandate for another month.

The mandate, which orders those older than 10 to wear a mask when in contact with others in public indoor spaces, now lasts through 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.

The Jefferson County Health Department Board of Trustees passed the extension with a vote of three to one. One voter was absent.

“We feel the mask order has had a positive impact in the community,” Kelley Vollmar, the director of the county health department, said in a news release. “We are seeing our positivity rate below 20% for the first time in 10 weeks. It is important to continue prevention strategies, such as the mask order, until a majority of our population has been vaccinated.”

The mandate first went into effect Nov. 27.

