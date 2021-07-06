Jefferson County Health Board votes to censure one of its members

HILLSBORO — The Jefferson County Health Department Board voted Tuesday to censure one of its members who the majority said routinely "undermines" the authority and efforts of the department to deal with the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic in the county.
Board member Suzy Davis also was accused of showing up late and unprepared to some meetings, being disruptive and ignoring the bylaws. The vote was 3-1, with Davis casting the only dissenting vote, while fellow board members Dennis Diehl, Timothy Pigg and Amber Henry backed the censure.
Impeachment would be a possible next step for the board, according to the resolution passed at the meeting Tuesday.
Davis was elected to the board in June 2020, and has clashed with other members numerous times since then over her opposition to masking and other restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Before one board meeting last year, she took part in a protest to oppose a mask mandate, arguing that masks prevent herd immunity.
Davis had asked that the vote be delayed while she consulted her attorney about the accusations, saying the board was "putting the cart before the horse, and it's not legally fair to me."
Davis, who operates the Rocking J Ranch wedding venue in High Ridge, previously has said she was not convinced by available data that the virus warranted any restrictions, and believed herd immunity was the answer.
Just last week, the Jefferson County Health Department issued an advisory based on an increase in county cases coinciding with the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.
To date, more than 24,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the county, along with more than 250 COVID-19 deaths. There are at least 121 active cases currently, according to the health department.