Jefferson County Health Board votes to censure one of its members

HILLSBORO — The Jefferson County Health Department Board voted Tuesday to censure one of its members who the majority said routinely "undermines" the authority and efforts of the department to deal with the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic in the county.

Board member Suzy Davis also was accused of showing up late and unprepared to some meetings, being disruptive and ignoring the bylaws. The vote was 3-1, with Davis casting the only dissenting vote, while fellow board members Dennis Diehl, Timothy Pigg and Amber Henry backed the censure.

Impeachment would be a possible next step for the board, according to the resolution passed at the meeting Tuesday.

Davis was elected to the board in June 2020, and has clashed with other members numerous times since then over her opposition to masking and other restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Before one board meeting last year, she took part in a protest to oppose a mask mandate, arguing that masks prevent herd immunity.