Jefferson County issues stay-at-home order to prevent COVID-19 spread

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Officials in Jefferson County on Monday issued an order directing people to stay inside their homes in an effort to stem the COVID-19 outbreak.

The order takes effect Tuesday and includes exemptions for going to see a doctor, taking a walk or getting groceries. The order will remain in place until April 23.

County Executive Dennis Gannon also ordered businesses to cease operations, except to keep their premises secure, process payroll and "maintain the value of inventory."

Businesses allowed to remain open include healthcare facilities, grocery stores, news outlets, gas stations, banks, hardware stores and laundromats. Restaurants and bars are allowed to do curbside pickup, takeout and delivery business.

St. Louis city and county previously enacted their own mandates for residents to stay home.

