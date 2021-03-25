 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jefferson County mask mandate expires
0 comments

Jefferson County mask mandate expires

{{featured_button_text}}

HILLSBORO — Jefferson County's mask mandate expired Thursday evening as health officials declined to extend the coronavirus-related order. 

The county health board first approved a mandate in August despite protests over the summer, but then revoked it one day later as residents questioned whether they had been properly notified of the vote. 

Another mandate was approved in November as coronavirus cases spiked in the county, and officials extended it every month since then.

The Jefferson County Executive's Office said in a statement it supported the health board's decision to allow the mandate to expire and encouraged residents to still "practice social distancing, good hygiene, obtain a vaccine if desired, stay home when sick and wear masks as a personal choice even though not ordered by public agencies." 

As of Thursday, the county health department reported 300 known active cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County. In all, the county has reported 21,856 cases and 231 deaths related to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The best and worst things you can add to your coffee

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports