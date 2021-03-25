Jefferson County mask mandate expires

HILLSBORO — Jefferson County's mask mandate expired Thursday evening as health officials declined to extend the coronavirus-related order.
The county health board first approved a mandate in August despite protests over the summer, but then revoked it one day later as residents questioned whether they had been properly notified of the vote.
Another mandate was approved in November as coronavirus cases spiked in the county, and officials extended it every month since then.
The Jefferson County Executive's Office said in a statement it supported the health board's decision to allow the mandate to expire and encouraged residents to still "practice social distancing, good hygiene, obtain a vaccine if desired, stay home when sick and wear masks as a personal choice even though not ordered by public agencies."
As of Thursday, the county health department reported 300 known active cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County. In all, the county has reported 21,856 cases and 231 deaths related to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
From staff reports
