Jefferson County reports first coronavirus death

JEFFERSON COUNTY— A woman in her 80s died from COVID-19, and seven additional cases were reported to the Jefferson County Department of Health on Thursday.
At the time of her death, the woman was hospitalized, according to the county health department director.
As of Thursday, the county reported 54 people have tested positive for coronavirus, including cases in 13 of the county's 19 ZIP codes.
Residents who have symptoms or questions can contact Missouri State Hotline at 877-435-8411 or the Mercy Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500.
