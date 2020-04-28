Jefferson County to follow Missouri Gov.'s reopening plan, county executive says

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County will follow Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's plan to allow all businesses in most areas of the state to reopen next week beginning Monday, County Executive Dennis Gannon announced Tuesday.
An order from Gannon will put the county of about 225,000 people in line with Parson's reopening plan released Monday. The plan allows all businesses to reopen and religious services and other events to resume without crowd size limits, though people are still required to stay 6 feet apart.
Jobs that require workers to be within 6 feet of people will not have to follow the 6-foot distancing rule, according to guidance from the governor's office.
Retailers, including grocery stores, will only be allowed to fill locations to 25% of the business’ building occupancy limit if the facility is less than 10,000 square feet. Retail locations larger than that can allow 10% of their occupancy limit.
Parson has said local leaders may keep stricter rules in place. On Tuesday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced she would not be lifting the city's stay-home order as other parts of the state begin to reopen, citing the high number of cases in the St. Louis region. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has so far extended his stay-home order indefinitely.
In St. Charles County, County Executive Steve Ehlmann announced his suburban county of more than 400,000 people would also be following the governor's plan.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Jefferson County had 266 confirmed COVID-19 cases and three deaths connected to the virus.
“We appreciate the emails, phone calls, and social media messages we received from residents and local business owners,” Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said in a statement announcing the county's decision. “Your feedback provided us various perspectives in order to make the best decision for our communities.”
Though all businesses will be allowed to reopen, the county offered suggestions for workplaces, including:
• Using protective equipment.
• Taking temperature checks.
• Cleaning high-traffic areas.
• Modifying workspaces to maximize social distancing.
• Limiting business travel.
• Developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan, including policies for workforce contact tracing when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
• Monitoring workforce for symptoms.
• Encouraging telework whenever possible.
• Returning to work in phases or split shifts.
• Limiting access to common areas where people congregate.
• Ensuring that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance.
The governor has called these measures "phase one" of his reopening plan, which he has called "Show Me Strong Recovery." The governor's office says the first phase will last through May 31.
