Jefferson County to follow Missouri Gov.'s reopening plan, county executive says

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County will follow Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's plan to allow all businesses in most areas of the state to reopen next week beginning Monday, County Executive Dennis Gannon announced Tuesday.

An order from Gannon will put the county of about 225,000 people in line with Parson's reopening plan released Monday. The plan allows all businesses to reopen and religious services and other events to resume without crowd size limits, though people are still required to stay 6 feet apart.

Jobs that require workers to be within 6 feet of people will not have to follow the 6-foot distancing rule, according to guidance from the governor's office.

Retailers, including grocery stores, will only be allowed to fill locations to 25% of the business’ building occupancy limit if the facility is less than 10,000 square feet. Retail locations larger than that can allow 10% of their occupancy limit.