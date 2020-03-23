Jefferson, St. Charles counties require residents to stay home to prevent COVID-19 spread

Updated at 5:30 p.m. Monday with St. Charles County announcement.

Officials in Jefferson County on Monday issued an order directing residents to stay inside their homes in an effort to stem the COVID-19 outbreak.

The order takes effect Tuesday and includes exemptions for going to see a doctor, taking a walk or getting groceries. The order will remain in place until April 23.

County Executive Dennis Gannon also ordered businesses to cease operations, except to keep their premises secure, process payroll and "maintain the value of inventory."

Businesses allowed to remain open include healthcare facilities, grocery stores, news outlets, gas stations, banks, hardware stores and laundromats. Restaurants and bars are allowed to do curbside pickup, takeout and delivery business.

Later Tuesday, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann also issued "guidance" requiring residents to stay home "except to engage in activities they deem necessary to their physical, mental or spiritual well-being, or employment," beginning on Tuesday.

St. Charles County officials directed retail stores to communicate social distancing requirements to customers. But officials did not ask specific types of businesses to close.

"There is no way government can be aware of the unique needs of every individual," Ehlmann said in a statement. "Businesses know that for the long-term good we need to 'flatten the curve' and they will determine on their own if they need to close."