Johns Hopkins data: More people in U.S. have died so far this year from COVID-19 than last year

Tellingly, the biggest wave of 2020 was just after the holidays, before the vaccines were widely available.

Comparing the caseload to the number of deaths is also key, Trepka said.

“The more cases you get, the more deaths you’re going to have,” she said, though that also depends on who gets sick. Elderly or medically vulnerable people have a higher chance of serious illness and a higher death rate.

“There’s a certain risk of death in all age groups, so the more cases you have the more deaths there’ll be,” Trepka said.

The delta variant also changed the vaccination rate needed for herd immunity, Trepka noted.

“We’re hoping that we can improve vaccination rates so that we don’t get another sizable surge like we had this summer,” she said. “The level of vaccination that you need to get herd immunity depends on the pathogen. When you have something that’s very communicable, you have to vaccinate a much higher percentage of the population to get herd immunity.”

Thus both Trepka and Dowdy said, increasing vaccination rates is critical to stave off yet another deadly wave.