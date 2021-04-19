Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine reviewed for links to additional reports of severe side effects

NEW YORK — The United States is reviewing reports of a handful of potential cases of severe side effects among people who received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to those that led to a pause in its use, a top U.S. public health official said on Monday.

U.S. health regulators called for a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week due to reports of serious brain blood clots in six women under age 50 who received the shot out of some 7 million vaccinated with it in the United States.

“We are encouraged that it hasn’t been an overwhelming number of cases but we’re looking and seeing what’s come in,” U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during a Monday news briefing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is monitoring the U.S. government’s database for additional reports of side effects, she added. Walensky did not provide any details on the nature of the additional side effects.

An advisory panel for the CDC is meeting on Friday to review data on severe side effects and will make a recommendation on whether the United States should resume using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.