Jones, Bush and Page urge governor to continue COVID state of emergency

ST. LOUIS — Three local elected officials called on Gov. Mike Parson on Friday to renew Missouri's COVID-19 state of emergency that was set to expire at midnight.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page issued a statement urging Parson to extend the declaration, which authorized additional resources to help fight the spread of the virus and help those afflicted.

Parson announced Thursday that he would let the 22-month-long state of emergency declaration expire on New Year’s Eve, even as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising at an alarming rate.

More than 15,000 Missourians have died from the respiratory virus since the pandemic began in early 2020, and the state just this week topped 1 million cases, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said.