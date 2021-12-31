Jones, Bush and Page urge governor to continue COVID state of emergency

ST. LOUIS — Three local elected officials called on Gov. Mike Parson on Friday to renew Missouri's COVID-19 state of emergency that was set to expire at midnight.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page issued a statement urging Parson to extend the declaration, which authorized additional resources to help fight the spread of the virus and help those afflicted.
Parson announced Thursday that he would let the 22-month-long state of emergency declaration expire on New Year’s Eve, even as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising at an alarming rate.
More than 15,000 Missourians have died from the respiratory virus since the pandemic began in early 2020, and the state just this week topped 1 million cases, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said.
In their statement, Jones, Bush and Page said "Parson is weakening one of the few ways his administration was helping to save lives by providing our hospital systems with the flexibility they need to manage this crisis."
Parson "encouraged all Missourians to consider COVID-19 vaccination and to stay diligent," however, he said “there is no longer a need for a state of emergency.”
The governor extended the state of emergency five times before issuing a final targeted executive order for health care needs in August.
Jones, Bush and Page are Democrats; Parson is a Republican.