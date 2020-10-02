 Skip to main content
Judge bans evictions in city until November
Judge bans evictions in city until November

Evictions return to St. Louis

Max Dunbar holds a sign over his head during a protest calling for an extension on the eviction and utility shut off moratorium in front of City Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Protest organizers say that evicting people and shutting off their utilities in the middle of an ongoing pandemic will only make problems worse. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS — The city's presiding judge on Friday extended the moratorium on evictions until Nov. 6.

Judge Rex M. Burlison’s previous order extension to halt evictions was set to expire on Friday after being signed into order on Aug. 31.

The order lists the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's declaration that evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic create a public health crisis, and it also states commercial properties are excluded from the order.

Evictions started on July 7 after being on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but city government did not open applications for rental and mortgage assistance until July 15.

Read the entire order below.

Download PDF Order to halt evictions in St. Louis City

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report. 

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris • 314-340-8319

@ladytiamoyo on Twitter

tharris@post-dispatch.com





