Judge bans evictions in city until November

ST. LOUIS — The city's presiding judge on Friday extended the moratorium on evictions until Nov. 6.
Judge Rex M. Burlison’s previous order extension to halt evictions was set to expire on Friday after being signed into order on Aug. 31.
The order lists the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's declaration that evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic create a public health crisis, and it also states commercial properties are excluded from the order.
Evictions started on July 7 after being on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but city government did not open applications for rental and mortgage assistance until July 15.
