Judge denies request by 2 downtown St. Louis bars to block shutdown order

ST. LOUIS — Two downtown St. Louis bars must comply with the city's two-week shutdown order for violating COVID-19 restrictions, a judge has ruled.

Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh ruled Monday that Wheelhouse and the Start Bar, which sued the city last week over recent health department orders to close through Nov. 30, presented no evidence that they have been irreparably harmed. The city ordered the bars to close for not requiring social distancing or face masks.

"The court finds that the enforcement of these orders is in the public's interest," McGraugh wrote.