Judge denies request by 2 downtown St. Louis bars to block shutdown order
Start Bar

The Start Bar on July 28, 2020.

 Rachel Rice

ST. LOUIS — Two downtown St. Louis bars must comply with the city's two-week shutdown order for violating COVID-19 restrictions, a judge has ruled.

Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh ruled Monday that Wheelhouse and the Start Bar, which sued the city last week over recent health department orders to close through Nov. 30, presented no evidence that they have been irreparably harmed. The city ordered the bars to close for not requiring social distancing or face masks.

Read: Judge Christopher McGraugh's order in suit filed by Wheelhouse/Start Bar

"The court finds that the enforcement of these orders is in the public's interest," McGraugh wrote.

The same two bars filed suit in the summer when the city ordered them to shut down for two weeks after videos surfaced on social media of the Wheelhouse packed with unmasked patrons. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan rejected the bars' request for a temporary restraining order, ruling that the city’s orders were legal.

