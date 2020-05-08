You are the owner of this article.
Judge denies restraining order, says St. Louis stay-at-home orders do not violate business' constitutional rights
Judge denies restraining order, says St. Louis stay-at-home orders do not violate business' constitutional rights

ST. LOUIS — A district court judge on Friday denied a temporary restraining order for St. Louis County and city business owners who are suing to reopen despite stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

In denying the restraining order, the judge cited numerous precedents that state constitutional rights may be restricted in the interest of the safety of the general public during a pandemic.

"Government authorities must have the ability to maintain public health and safety in times of great crises such as these," reads the order from U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark. 

The judge also noted that First Amendment rights are not violated, as "the right to assemble" is still applicable to meeting virtually. 

The judge did not, however, completely dismiss the complaint, which will be argued at a later date. 

Cheryl Elder, owner of an antique store in the city, and gym owner Allan Finnegan filed the suit, claiming the city and county's orders violate their constitutional rights and have left them "financially strapped" since they cannot generate revenue. 

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson will allow some businesses to open May 18, but that does not include gyms. 

