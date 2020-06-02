Judge dismisses church’s lawsuit against St. Louis County, but it could be refiled

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A federal judge dismissed as moot on Tuesday a lawsuit that claimed that the county’s restrictions on church attendance during the pandemic violated the U.S. Constitution.

The suit, filed on May 20 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis by the Church of the Word, a nondenominational Christian church in an unincorporated area of the county southwest of Fenton, asked a judge to prohibit enforcement of the orders. The county restrictions were enacted weeks ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The suit claimed county health regulations treat religious gatherings “less favorably” than secular gatherings and unconstitutionally burden the church's right of assembly and religious freedom. It named County Executive Sam Page and acting co-health director Emily Doucette as defendants.