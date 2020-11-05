Judge dismisses lawsuits challenging Pritzker’s coronavirus orders and restrictions

The Sangamon County ruling was a win for Pritzker, at a time when he’s again facing growing pushback, and more lawsuits, against tightened state rules amid an escalating COVID-19 resurgence.

Many of the restrictions in place during the state’s first surge this spring were eased over the summer, as the state reached bench marks set in Pritzker’s reopening plan that allowed for indoor dining to resume, bars to reopen and gatherings of up to 50 people to be sanctioned.

But all 11 regions of the state are back under restrictions that shuttered indoor dining and bar service and lowered the gathering cap to 25 people, and some restaurant and bar owners and local elected officials have said they plan to flout the state-imposed rules. The state reported 7,538 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the second highest-daily total the state has seen, just behind the 7,899 new diagnoses reported on Saturday.

The most high-profile of the group of lawsuits that Grischow dismissed this week was one filed by Republican state Rep. Darren Bailey of Downstate Xenia. Bailey initially sued the governor in April, challenging his authority under the state’s Emergency Management Agency Act to extend the statewide stay-at-home order that was then in place, beyond 30 days.