Judge rules against landlord who sued Maplewood woman for giving out flyers on rental assistance

"(The lawsuit) kind of had me second-guessing, 'Did I make the right choice? Did I do the right thing?' Because as community leaders we want to help people. We want to see people not struggle, be happy, know that it is a village behind them," Poole-Jones said. "I’m relieved I can breathe. There’s something in black and white that says I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Poole-Jones passed out flyers in April after she was asked by Yusef Scroggins, county director of family and community services and co-chairman of the regional commission on homelessness, to help identify those at the highest risk of eviction and inform them that millions of dollars are still available in rental assistance.

She knocked on doors of addresses Scroggins said had pending eviction cases, and she handed out flyers with phone numbers and emails to agencies that could help. Poole-Jones' nonprofit, founded in 2019, connects homeless people with resources.

Attorneys for the nonprofit and Poole-Jones previously called the suit "egregious" but were not immediately available for comment Tuesday. The apartment complex’s attorney, Randall Reinker, did not immediately return a request for comment.