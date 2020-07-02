You are the owner of this article.
Jury trials set to resume in St. Louis July 13; upcoming jury selection in St. Charles County moved to Family Arena
Jury trials set to resume in St. Louis July 13; upcoming jury selection in St. Charles County moved to Family Arena

ST. LOUIS — Jury trials in St. Louis are scheduled to resume July 13, officials say.

The resumption of trials was delayed last month when a staffer at the Civil Courts building downtown tested positive for COVID-19.

At least two murder trials are set for the week of July 13. The circuit has sent out 920 jury summonses for that week and is expecting about 200 people to show up.

The St. Louis County Circuit Court has not announced a date to resume trials.

St. Charles County is planning a jury trial in a rape and sodomy case starting July 6 and conducting jury selection at the Family Arena to allow for social distancing. About 100 prospective jurors are expected to appear for jury duty in that case.

Thirty employees of the St. Charles County Jail were tested for COVID-19 on Friday after two jail employees recently tested positive for the virus, county spokeswoman Mary Enger said.

The two jail employees have been quarantined and neither had direct contact with the jail's general population, Enger said. The employees' last days at work were June 25 and 27, respectively. The county's investigation will include contact tracing.

It was unclear if the positive cases among jail staff would affect next week's jury trial in St. Charles County.

Circuit courts statewide are under Missouri Supreme Court orders establishing guidelines with certain benchmarks for resuming trials. St. Louis and St. Louis County courts have been conducting some hearings remotely by phone or video conference.

