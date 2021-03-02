Kansas City mayor calls on federal government to step in and help with vaccinations in Missouri

Parson on Monday announced that 15% of the state’s doses for the first two weeks of March will go toward “vaccine desert mitigation.”

The White House responded Tuesday to reports of inequitable access to vaccines in Kansas and Missouri.

“If there were one of the vaccines that were distributed primarily into certain demographic communities or neighborhoods, that would be a concern to us. We track that closely,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. “It is something that our COVID team looks at, and as there are issues, they raise them directly with state leaders.”

On Monday, Jeff Zients, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response team, said that the administration “will take action” if it sees vaccines being distributed unevenly to certain communities over others.

“First actions would include obviously the communication of our standards and our insistence that people adhere to the standards, and then we would begin by providing technical assistance to the state or other providers,” he said.

An analysis of city health data by The Star showed that the 10 city ZIP codes that had the highest proportion of residents vaccinated were all overwhelmingly white.