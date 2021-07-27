Kansas City mayor to reimpose mask mandate

During an interview with Face the Nation on CBS, Lucas called Kansas City’s vaccination numbers “painfully low” and said efforts are being made to reach out to more young people, especially young men of color.

As of Sunday, only 38.8% of the city’s population was fully vaccinated, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Nationwide, 49% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this month, 10 Kansas City-area hospitals and health officials issued a joint public health advisory recommending members of the public wear masks. Kansas City lifted its mask mandate in May. St Louis returns to a mask mandate beginning Monday.

Unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask while visiting indoor public places, crowded outdoor settings, and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated, according to the Kansas City advisory.

Asked about reinstating a mask mandate, as St. Louis did, Lucas said again Sunday that “thus far, it is not necessary for Kansas City.”

But Lucas said he is considering requiring all of Kansas City’s about 5,000 city employees to get vaccinated.