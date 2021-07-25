Kansas City vaccination rates ‘painfully low,’ mayor says on ‘Face the Nation’

Saint Luke’s Health System late last week reported twice as many COVID patients hospitalized compared to one month ago, hospital officials said. On Friday there were 82 COVID patients hospitalized across the 16 entities within the hospital’s health system.

On Friday, the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 529 new cases for a total of 156,548 to date. Over the past week, the metro added 2,608 new cases.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose from 340 to 373, according to data tracked by The Star. The average has not been this high since Feb. 4. One week ago, the average sat at 262 and two weeks ago, it was 155.

The metro also added one death on Friday, raising the total to 2,314 since the pandemic began.

Gun violence in Kansas City

Lucas on Sunday morning was also asked about last year’s record number of homicides in Kansas City, a separate epidemic city officials are batting alongside the coronavirus.