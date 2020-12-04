Kansas man died of COVID-19 'lonelier than necessary.' His obituary slams anti-maskers

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued two statewide mask orders since the pandemic began but individual counties have the option of opting out.

According to the obituary, Farr was fascinated by the science of life and pursued that knowledge as a veterinarian. However, the obituary said, the science Farr dedicated his professional life to has now been disparaged by the same people who depended on his expertise.

The obituary says Farr was religious and a "man of the community."

"He would look after those who had harmed him the deepest, a sentiment echoed by the healthcare workers struggling to do their jobs as their own communities turn against them or make their jobs harder," the obituary said.

In a Facebook post sharing the obituary, Courtney Farr said the obituary was written in the manner it was because he had spent the past several months listening to people in his hometown claim the coronavirus isn't real or isn't that bad and that masks don't work.

"Because of the prevalence of those attitudes, my father's death was so much harder on him, his family and his caregivers than it should have been," Courtney Farr wrote.