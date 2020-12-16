 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kansas mayor resigns over mask mandate threats
0 comments

Kansas mayor resigns over mask mandate threats

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho health board rejects regional mask, distancing order

Protesters gather outside Central District Health's office in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. CDH was meeting virtually to consider a mask mandate. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

 Otto Kitsinger

KANSAS — A western Kansas mayor announced Tuesday that she is resigning, effective immediately, because of threats she has received after she publicly supported a mask mandate.

Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw said she was concerned about her safety after being met with aggression, including threats via phone and email, after she was quoted on a USA Today article on Friday supporting the mandate, The Dodge City Globe reported.

“I understand people are under a lot of pressure from various things that are happening around society like the pandemic, the politics, the economy, so on and so forth, but I also believe that during these times people are acting not as they normally would,” Warshaw said.

The commission voted 4-1 on Nov. 16 to impose a mask mandate, with several exceptions.

Ford County, where Dodge City is located, has recorded 4,914 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the state health department. The county has about 33,600 residents.

0 comments

Tags

Obituaries

Life Stories December 2, 2020

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports