Kirkwood furloughs 8 city employees
0 comments

Kirkwood furloughs 8 city employees

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Kirkwood City Hall

Kirkwood City Hall. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

KIRKWOOD — Kirkwood has furloughed eight employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a city spokesperson confirmed Wednesday evening. 

Several other cities in the St. Louis area, including Belleville and University City, announced furloughs in recent weeks as the coronavirus led to projected shortfalls in tax revenue. 

The affected Kirkwood employees have been notified, and the city will communicate with the rest of its employees on Thursday, the spokesperson said. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports