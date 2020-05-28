Kirkwood furloughs 8 city employees

KIRKWOOD — Kirkwood has furloughed eight employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a city spokesperson confirmed Wednesday evening.
Several other cities in the St. Louis area, including Belleville and University City, announced furloughs in recent weeks as the coronavirus led to projected shortfalls in tax revenue.
The affected Kirkwood employees have been notified, and the city will communicate with the rest of its employees on Thursday, the spokesperson said.
