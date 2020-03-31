; Kirkwood School District reports cases of COVID-19 | Coronavirus | stltoday.com
Kirkwood School District reports cases of COVID-19
KIRKWOOD — An undisclosed number of COVID-19 illnesses have been reported in people connected to Kirkwood schools.

The cases were confirmed at least 14 days after schools closed on March 13, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Kirkwood School District.

"COVID-19 is now identified as community spread in the St. Louis area, which means health officials will not contact the school district when there is a new case," read the statement. "Any information we have has been shared directly with us by the person or family of someone with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. As we continue to see more cases identified, we will not be able to verify and send notifications."

