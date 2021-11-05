Labor secretary to Missouri and other states suing over Biden employer vaccine mandate: Read the rules

Some of the same states said Thursday that they would sue over the mandate for private businesses, which comes with the potential for steep fines for noncompliance, once that rule is formally issued.

Walsh insisted that the Labor Department is on solid legal ground. Of the potential for a federal court to issue an injunction that would temporarily halt the measure, he said “I can’t worry about that at this moment.”

He said his goal is to keep workers safe and that state attorneys general have the right to sue the administration.

“It’s the attorney generals’ rights,” he said. “If they want to do what they want to do, do it.”

Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt, in a statement announcing his state’s lawsuit, called it an “illegal, unconstitutional attempt by the Biden administration and the federal government to impose their will on” private businesses and their employees.

“The federal government does not have the authority to unilaterally force private employers to mandate their employees get vaccinated or foot the bill for weekly testing,” he said.

Walsh said that employers will not necessarily be paying for the COVID-19 tests their unvaccinated employees will be required to take each week.