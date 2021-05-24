Last chance for COVID-19 vaccines at the Dome, with site scheduled to close on June 1

ST. LOUIS — The mass vaccination site at the Dome at America's Center is slated to close in one week.

The downtown St. Louis vaccine clinic, which opened on April 7, will close at 6 p.m. on June 1. As of Sunday, 41,700 doses have been administered there.

Vaccinations are available daily, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and the site will be open throughout Memorial Day weekend.

The location offers the one-shot vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, which is available for adults, as well as the two-dose vaccine from Pfizer, which can be administered to anyone age 12 years and older. Missouri residency is no longer a requirement.

Walk-ins are welcome, but making an appointment in advance through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator may speed up the process. The vaccines are free, and proof of identification and insurance are not required for adults.