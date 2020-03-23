Lawmaker with COVID-90 implores Missouri governor to take action

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri representative who tested positive for COVID-19 last week wrote a letter Sunday urging Gov. Mike Parson to hurry to replenish medical supplies and testing kits amid the growing pandemic.

State Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, who is hospitalized at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, wrote that he wanted to “share his experience.” Expanding tests and providing protective gear would save lives, he said.

“Since I am in isolation, every time a doctor or nurse comes in to check on me, they must put on all manner of gear to protect themselves,” Runions wrote from his hospital bed. “However, stocks of that equipment are rapidly running low, and doctors are deeply concerned about whether those stocks will be replenished fast enough to keep up with demand.”

The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri jumped by 16 cases on Sunday, for a total of 106.

Cases of the coronavirus in Illinois have ballooned to 1,049, state officials said on Sunday, and at least nine people in the state have died from the virus.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday praised businesses who have stepped up to provide medical supplies to health care workers while also criticizing President Donald Trump for his handling of the growing pandemic.

“I have doctors and nurses and first responders begging for masks, equipment and more tests,” Pritzker said. “Donald Trump promised to deliver for all the states weeks ago and so far has done very little.”

St. Louis County announced 38 new cases on Sunday for a total of 55 reported illnesses. Of the new cases, six were not travel-related, and one was a person between the ages of 10 and 19, according to county health officials.