Lawmakers to review coronavirus response and Missouri school plans

Williams’ department also has overseen a testing system that has been plagued by long delays for people waiting to get results.

DHSS spokeswoman Lisa Cox said the situation appears to be improving after test results became bottlenecked at private vendors.

“It does appear that turnaround times have improved, but where one lab improves another may be seeing more delays,” Cox said.

She said many laboratories that operate in connection with a hospital system are getting results within 24-48 hours.

But, some vendors have taken nearly two weeks to get results back.

In an attempt to offset delays, the department has directed groups to labs they believe are under used.

One committee member, Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, said she does not have high hopes that the committee will accomplish anything.

“It seems to be like an `informational only’ committee, not one that does anything,” Manlove said.

She said the Parson administration’s response to the pandemic has been lackluster.

“They don’t know what’s going on and they won’t listen to science,” Manlove said.