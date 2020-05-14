Lawyers drop suit over now-cleared homeless encampment in downtown St. Louis

Homeless advocates prevent St. Louis refuse department workers from picking up belongings by standing on them on Friday, May 1, 2020, as the city attempted to clear a homeless encampment in a park across from City Hall downtown. The city announced Thursday that the people who have been living there since the coronavirus outbreak will have to vacate the premises today. Mayor Lyda Krewson said the order comes from concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the encampment where, according to the mayor, people have been living communally and in unsanitary conditions. Photo by Christian Goden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Brittany Godwin pauses outside her tent on Friday, May 1, 2020, as he listens to a social worker for the city of St. Louis give options for moving her to a shelter from a homeless encampment in a park across from the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis. Godwin said she has lived in a tent there for about a month and a half. The city announced Thursday that the people who have been living there since the coronavirus outbreak will have to vacate the premises today. Mayor Lyda Krewson said the order comes from concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the encampment where, according to the mayor, people have been living communally and in unsanitary conditions. Godwin did not plan on leaving before the order is enforced because she wants to take advantage of any services or new shelter that may be offered. "What would be the consequence of not leaving," she said. Photo by Christian Goden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Todd Waelterman, director of operations for the city of St. Louis, has his mask pulled off on Friday, May 1, 2020, by a man living in a homeless encampment in downtown St. Louis as Waelterman tried to have workers remove blankets and tents from the grounds. The city announced Thursday that the people who have been living there since the coronavirus outbreak will have to vacate the premises today. Mayor Lyda Krewson said the order comes from concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the encampment where, according to the mayor, people have been living communally and in unsanitary conditions. Photo by Christian Goden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
"I am not wanting to be out here, at all." Brittany Godwin cleans the area outside her tent on Friday, May 1, 2020, in an encampment for the homeless in a park across from the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis. The city announced Thursday that the people who have been living there since the coronavirus outbreak will have to vacate the premises today. Mayor Lyda Krewson said the order comes from concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the encampment where, according to the mayor, people have been living communally and in unsanitary conditions. Godwin does not plan on leaving before the order is enforced because she wants to take advantage of any services or new shelter that may be offered. "What would be the consequence of not leaving," she said. Photo by Christian Goden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Steve Conway, chief of staff to Mayor Lyda Krewson, takes a phone call on Friday, May 1, 2020, as he oversees and effort by the city to end a homeless encampment in downtown St. Louis. The city announced Thursday that the people who have been living there since the coronavirus outbreak will have to vacate the premises today. Krewson said the order comes from concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the encampment where, according to the mayor, people have been living communally and in unsanitary conditions. Photo by Christian Goden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
"We wanna stay!" Homeless advocate Carol Holmes leads a chant on Friday, May 1, 2020, as she tries to muster support to keep the city from ending an encampment of homeless people in a park across from City Hall in downtown St. Louis. The city announced Thursday that the people who have been living there since the coronavirus outbreak will have to vacate the premises today. Mayor Lyda Krewson said the order comes from concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the encampment where, according to the mayor, people have been living communally and in unsanitary conditions. Photo by Christian Goden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — Lawyers for the former resident of a downtown homeless camp said Thursday that they dropped their federal lawsuit, citing the clearance of the camp and their client's placement in temporary housing.
The ArchCity Defenders law firm said many former residents of the tents at Poelker Park along Market Street still don't have a place to live, although their client Renata Frank now does. The suit sought class action status to represent other occupants of the encampment.
The tents and their occupants were cleared by city workers May 3, after ArchCity failed to win a temporary restraining order to block them.
A federal judge ruled that the city was not criminalizing being homeless or sleeping in public, and was not clearing all homeless camps. U. S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk also cited statements by city officials that housing was available for all occupants of the camp. She also said they were unlikely to win in the underlying lawsuit.