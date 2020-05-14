Lawyers drop suit over now-cleared homeless encampment in downtown St. Louis

City officials wanted the park cleared because they said crowded and unsanitary conditions risked spreading the coronavirus. They had been offering rides to hotels or shelters, coronavirus tests and said they'd partnered with agencies to provide food and other resources.

In their announcement of the dismissal of Frank's suit, ArchCity said city officials broke their promise that occupants would be placed in hotel rooms and said only a small fraction of the occupants of the encampment were tested for coronavirus. Others were only able to find space in shelters that were not allowing "the same opportunity to socially distance and care for their personal health as individual housing units." Those in motels were "not being provided adequate food and services and have no idea what will happen to them when their temporary stay in a hotel terminates," the group said.