‘Leaving us to die’: Missouri inmates allege state has mismanaged response to COVID

Pojmann did say the department has taken significant steps to curb the spread of the virus including mass testing. It is also in the process of installing more than 1,450 air purifying devices and 40 electrostatic disinfectant sprayers.

Earlier this month, the department also began testing wastewater at all facilities, Pojmann said. The early outbreak detection leads to increased testing and faster viral containment, she said.

But incarcerated individuals are still worried about the conditions they face.

A man at Jefferson City Correctional Center said he tested positive in November. He was one of nearly 350 cases at that facility.

“The last four weeks have been really terrible for me,” he said earlier this month, after he was released from COVID-19 isolation and then a stint in segregated housing. “It was scary!!!! They just throw you in a room and leave you in there to die. The nurse don’t check on you for fourteen days. They don’t check our vital signs.”