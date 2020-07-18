Lifeguard at St. Charles public pool tests positive for COVID-19

ST. CHARLES — A lifeguard at McNair Aquatic Center in St. Charles tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, four days after the employee was last at the outdoor pool, officials said.

Other employees who were in close contact with the lifeguard have been placed under quarantine and are being tested for COVID-19, said Maralee Britton, director of the St. Charles Parks and Recreation department.

The guard last worked at the outdoor pool on Monday, July 13, Britton said.

The pool was reopened to the public Saturday after it was cleaned and sterilized according to guidelines from local and federal health officials, Britton said.

"The exposure of the employee is limited as the lifeguard worked outdoors in a lifeguard station and we are confident the health and safety of guests and staff risk (sic) is low," Britton said in a written statement.

"Anyone who has visited the McNair Aquatic on Monday, July 13 is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms."