Like the flu? Trump’s coronavirus messaging confuses public, pandemic researchers say

AUSTIN, Texas — The coronavirus is not as bad as the seasonal flu. President Donald Trump is not worried about having had a direct exposure to the virus. The United States is in far better shape than other countries.

Those are some of the messages from Trump to the American public in recent days.

They are textbook examples of disastrous communication during disease outbreaks, according to some researchers into the psychology of pandemics and how leaders can most effectively communicate to keep the public safe during them.

Asked about Trump’s messaging around the illness, including his public comments, a White House spokesman said:

“While the media wants to spin up fear, this White House is working around the clock to protect all Americans from the coronavirus. As President Trump said this week, we are using the full power of the federal government and the private sector.”

Trump is known for his informal style in attempts to, for instance, calm markets amid trade wars. In the past few days, decision-makers in the United States including the president have taken a flurry of steps to try to curb the spread.

Among them — Trump restricted travel to the United States from Europe; the National Hockey League suspended its season and the men’s college basketball tournament was canceled; Disney theme parks and Broadway theaters closed. Trump, who has been criticized over the pace of testing for the virus, on Friday promised “large scale” testing.

Yet across social media and in private conversations, many Americans still doubt the pandemic is that bad. Many link their suspicions that the danger is exaggerated directly to Trump’s early downplaying of the illness.