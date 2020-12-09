Lincoln County passes mask mandate

TROY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Health Department on Wednesday approved an order requiring face coverings starting Friday.

If the order does not reduce the number of COVID-19 infections in the county by Jan. 8, the county will consider additional restrictions.

Lincoln County is now in Category 1, according to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services guidelines, meaning the county has a positivity rate of at least 15%. If it reverts to Category 3, marked by a positivity rate of no more than 9%, the mask mandate will end. If it does not, the order is set to expire on March 31.

As of Wednesday, there were 233 active coronavirus cases in the county, and 29 people had died since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the order, face masks must cover the nose, mouth and lower part of the face. Some exceptions are included, such as for younger residents and use when exercising.

All businesses are required to post signs about the order and provide masks for employees.

Read the full order below.

