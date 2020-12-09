 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County passes mask mandate
0 comments

Lincoln County passes mask mandate

{{featured_button_text}}

TROY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Health Department on Wednesday approved an order requiring face coverings starting Friday.

If the order does not reduce the number of COVID-19 infections in the county by Jan. 8, the county will consider additional restrictions. 

Lincoln County is now in Category 1, according to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services guidelines, meaning the county has a positivity rate of at least 15%. If it reverts to Category 3, marked by a positivity rate of no more than 9%, the mask mandate will end. If it does not, the order is set to expire on March 31.

As of Wednesday, there were 233 active coronavirus cases in the county, and 29 people had died since the beginning of the pandemic. 

According to the order, face masks must cover the nose, mouth and lower part of the face. Some exceptions are included, such as for younger residents and use when exercising. 

All businesses are required to post signs about the order and provide masks for employees.

Read the full order below.

Download PDF Lincoln County Covid Stops with Me order
0 comments

Tags

Obituaries

Life Stories December 2, 2020

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports