Lincoln County reports first two cases of COVID-19
LINCOLN COUNTY — Health officials in Lincoln County on Thursday reported the first two cases of people testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Officials said in a news release that a person in the age range of 40 to 49 caught the virus while traveling. Another person 70 to 79 years old also tested positive but the source of exposure was unclear.

County leaders said they're "working closely with our health care partners and the state to monitor" both patients and identify any close contacts.

Officials have limited private and public gatherings to no more than 10 people, ordered bars and restaurants closed except for take-out, and barred visits to nursing homes and similar facilities except for those providing critical services.

For more information, call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' COVID-19 hotline at (877) 435-8411.

