Lincoln County sheriff's deputy tests positive for COVID-19
TROY, Mo. — A Lincoln County sheriff's deputy has tested positive for COVID-19, the department's spokesperson, Lt. Andy Binder, said Tuesday. 

The deputy was previously on patrol duty in the community and has been isolated at home since April 13, Binder said. 

On Monday, Binder confirmed the Lincoln County Jail, which the sheriff's department also controls, had a second inmate test positive for COVID-19. The first was reported Wednesday.

Binder said the jail, which holds about 150 inmates, has been allocated about 19 tests for prisoners. 

