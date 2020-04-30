Lincoln County to follow Missouri gov.'s plan to reopen May 4

LINCOLN COUNTY — Lincoln County will follow Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's plan to allow all businesses in most areas of the state to reopen Monday, the county announced Thursday.
An order from the county health department signed Wednesday will put the county of about 59,000 people in line with Parson's reopening plan.
The plan allows all businesses to reopen and religious services and other events to resume without crowd size limits, though people are required to stay 6 feet apart.
Jobs that require workers to be within 6 feet of people will not have to follow the 6-foot distancing rule, according to guidance from the governor's office.
Retailers, including grocery stores, will only be allowed to fill locations to 25% of the business’ building occupancy limit if the facility is less than 10,000 square feet. Retail locations larger than that can allow 10% of their occupancy limit.
Visits to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will remain off-limits.
Parson has said local leaders may keep stricter rules in place. On Tuesday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced she would not be lifting the city's stay-home order as other parts of the state begin to reopen, citing the high number of cases in the St. Louis region. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has extended his stay-home order indefinitely.
Leaders in St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties have, however, also announced their counties would reopen in line with the governor's plan.
As of Wednesday, Lincoln County had 45 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death connected to the virus. Cases connected to the county include a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy and at least two inmates at the Lincoln County Jail.
The governor has called his reopening plan "Show Me Strong Recovery." His office says the first phase will last through May 31.
