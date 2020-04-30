Lincoln County to follow Missouri gov.'s plan to reopen May 4

LINCOLN COUNTY — Lincoln County will follow Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's plan to allow all businesses in most areas of the state to reopen Monday, the county announced Thursday.

An order from the county health department signed Wednesday will put the county of about 59,000 people in line with Parson's reopening plan.

The plan allows all businesses to reopen and religious services and other events to resume without crowd size limits, though people are required to stay 6 feet apart.

Jobs that require workers to be within 6 feet of people will not have to follow the 6-foot distancing rule, according to guidance from the governor's office.

Retailers, including grocery stores, will only be allowed to fill locations to 25% of the business’ building occupancy limit if the facility is less than 10,000 square feet. Retail locations larger than that can allow 10% of their occupancy limit.

Visits to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will remain off-limits.