LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, July 17. Here's what we know

With Missouri continuing to report new COVID-19 cases at record levels, and some local governments considering returning to restrictions on social gatherings, here's where to keep up with news about the coronavirus pandemic locally:
1:30 p.m.: The COVID-19 surge in Missouri claimed the Missouri State Fair as a victim, with fair officials announcing Friday the event would be canceled. Read more.
11:30 a.m.: Hundreds of law school graduates scheduled to take the Missouri Bar exam later this month, backed by the heads of Missouri’s preeminent law schools, are calling on Missouri to join a growing list of states cancelling the in-person exam amid a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. Read more.
11 a.m.: The Atlantic 10 announced Friday that all fall sports will be postponed until the spring due to the COVID-19 outbreak, although the league did agree to re-visit the decision in mid-September, allowing for a possible shortened schedule. At St. Louis University, the decision will impact men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, field hockey, cross country and swimming and diving. Read more.
10 a.m.: If you're pool-wary but looking for a spot to swim, try some of the lakes, rivers and other swimming holes across the St. Louis region. Read more.
OVERNIGHT: As St. Louis County officials tightened the rules Thursday around participation in youth sports, pediatricians pushed back on assertions that kids sports are a primary driver of the spread of coronavirus. Starting Monday, youth teams in the county can only practice with their own teammates in groups of 10 or fewer and with no spectators. No games or tournaments will be allowed. Read more.
COVID-19 Missouri: New cases per day
• COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
• Find a free COVID-19 testing center
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.