LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, July 17. Here's what we know
0 comments

LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, July 17. Here's what we know

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
St. Louis Art Museum reopens to visitors

Stephanie Recht, visitor experience manager, welcomes visitors back to the St. Louis Art Museum, which reopened Tuesday, June 16, 2020, with COVID-19 procedures in place. These include social distancing, masks worn by all except the very young, and limits on how many visitors can be in the building at one time. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

With Missouri continuing to report new COVID-19 cases at record levels, and some local governments considering returning to restrictions on social gatherings, here's where to keep up with news about the coronavirus pandemic locally:

1:30 p.m.: The COVID-19 surge in Missouri claimed the Missouri State Fair as a victim, with fair officials announcing Friday the event would be canceled. Read more.

11:30 a.m.: Hundreds of law school graduates scheduled to take the Missouri Bar exam later this month, backed by the heads of Missouri’s preeminent law schools, are calling on Missouri to join a growing list of states cancelling the in-person exam amid a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. Read more. 

11 a.m.: The Atlantic 10 announced Friday that all fall sports will be postponed until the spring due to the COVID-19 outbreak, although the league did agree to re-visit the decision in mid-September, allowing for a possible shortened schedule. At St. Louis University, the decision will impact men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, field hockey, cross country and swimming and diving. Read more. 

10 a.m.: If you're pool-wary but looking for a spot to swim, try some of the lakes, rivers and other swimming holes across the St. Louis region. Read more. 

OVERNIGHT: As St. Louis County officials tightened the rules Thursday around participation in youth sports, pediatricians pushed back on assertions that kids sports are a primary driver of the spread of coronavirus. Starting Monday, youth teams in the county can only practice with their own teammates in groups of 10 or fewer and with no spectators. No games or tournaments will be allowed. Read more.

COVID-19 Missouri: New cases per day

• COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers

• Find a free COVID-19 testing center

Count of national COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 2:45 p.m. July 17:

National: At least 3,612,045 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 138,840 patients with the virus have died.

 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports