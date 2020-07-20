LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, July 20. Here's what we know

With Missouri continuing to report new COVID-19 cases at record levels, and some local governments considering returning to restrictions on social gatherings, here's where to keep up with news about the coronavirus pandemic locally:
11 a.m.: A popular Central West End restaurant, Juniper, will end dining-room service for the "foreseeable future" as the chef and owner said Monday trying to keep it open is like "playing a game." Read more.
9:30 a.m. More St. Louis area restaurants have announced temporary closures during the coronavirus pandemic, including Salt + Smoke and Yellowbelly. Read more.
9 a.m.: Early on in the coronavirus pandemic — when scarce COVID testing was limited to those with serious symptoms or serious exposure — the government and insurers vowed that tests would be dispensed for free (with no copays, deductibles or other out-of-pocket expense) to ensure that those in need had ready access. Now, those promises are being rolled back. Read more.
6:45 a.m.: More than 100 schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis will return to campus next month, although the plan could change with the path of the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic leaders said Monday. Another 34 Lutheran schools across the region are also expected to hold classes in-person with adaptations including plastic desk shields in some cases. Read more.
OVERNIGHT: Gov. Mike Parson's comments on a radio show that accepted that coronavirus will spread among school children when they go back to class is causing some pushback. The Republican governor told a conservative radio host on Friday that children will get the virus but they won't wind up in hospitals or doctor's offices. Read more.
COVID-19 Missouri: New cases per day
• COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
• Find a free COVID-19 testing center
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.