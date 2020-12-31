Local funding crisis threatens U.S. vaccine rollout

The federal government spent more than $10 billion to speed COVID-19 vaccine development but has so far disbursed little funding for distribution, even as it pushed the responsibility of actual immunizations onto state and local governments.

A new $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package provides $8.75 billion to states to assist in vaccinations, in line with what state and local officials had requested, but months after distribution work should have begun.

“The Federal Government has distributed the vaccines to the states. Now it is up to the states to administer. Get moving!” President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

The promised wave of newly approved vaccinations has been only a ripple: 2.6 million Americans have received a shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, far fewer than the 20 million the federal government promised for December.

Nearly 10 million of the 12.4 million doses the government has distributed to states sit unused, and on Tuesday, President Elect Joe Biden said it would take years, not months, to vaccinate most Americans at the current pace.