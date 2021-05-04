Madison County expanding COVID-19 vaccine locations

WOOD RIVER — Madison County Health Department announced Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccination clinics will expand this week.
Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred.
To schedule an appointment online, visit www.madisonchd.org.
To call for an appointment, dial 618-692-8954, Ext. 2 Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 4:30pm.
The Pfizer vaccine will be at all clinics unless otherwise noted.
Clinic locations and times:
Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville: May 6 (8 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 7p.m.), May 8 (9 a.m. to 3p.m.), May 9 (9 a.m. to 3p.m., Johnson & Johnson) and May 10 (8 a.m.-4 p.m., Johnson & Johnson)
Bethalto American Legion Post #214: May 7, 9 am to 3 p.m.
Edwardsville American Legion Post #199: May 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Weinheimer Community Center in Highland: May 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From staff reports
