Madison County expanding COVID-19 vaccine locations
WOOD RIVER — Madison County Health Department announced Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccination clinics will expand this week. 

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred.

To schedule an appointment online, visit www.madisonchd.org.

To call for an appointment, dial 618-692-8954, Ext. 2 Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 4:30pm.

The Pfizer vaccine will be at all clinics unless otherwise noted.

Clinic locations and times:

Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville: May 6 (8 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 7p.m.), May 8 (9 a.m. to 3p.m.), May 9 (9 a.m. to 3p.m., Johnson & Johnson) and May 10 (8 a.m.-4 p.m., Johnson & Johnson)

Bethalto American Legion Post #214: May 7, 9 am to 3 p.m. 

Edwardsville American Legion Post #199: May 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Weinheimer Community Center in Highland: May 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Concerned about COVID-19?

