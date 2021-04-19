Madison County holding vaccine events in four locations, with evening hours

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Health Department will be holding coronavirus vaccine events in four places this week, and one will have evening hours.
The health department on Sunday said it was an attempt "to reach more of our community ... closer to where they may live, work, or attend school."
-
Creve Coeur chiropractor scammed consumers with false COVID cure claims, FTC says
-
Officials warn of COVID-19 uptick in St. Louis and Illinois. But mass vaccination clinics aren't filling
-
Sign that vaccines are working: COVID-19 hospital patients in St. Louis area are younger
-
Tourist town of Branson, under a new mayor, repeals mask mandate early
-
Missouri, St. Louis report increases in new COVID-19 cases
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone 16 or older who lives or works in Illinois at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Gordon Moore Park in Alton on various days.
The Gateway Convention Center has evening hours on Monday and Tuesday.
To make an appointment, go to www.madisonchd.org, or if assistance is needed, call 618-650-8445 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tags
You're not alone in your parenting struggles. Subscribe for unlimited access to the Post-Dispatch for less than the cost of getting a sitter on a Friday night.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.