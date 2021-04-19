Madison County holding vaccine events in four locations, with evening hours

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Health Department will be holding coronavirus vaccine events in four places this week, and one will have evening hours.

The health department on Sunday said it was an attempt "to reach more of our community ... closer to where they may live, work, or attend school."

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone 16 or older who lives or works in Illinois at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Gordon Moore Park in Alton on various days.

The Gateway Convention Center has evening hours on Monday and Tuesday.

To make an appointment, go to www.madisonchd.org, or if assistance is needed, call 618-650-8445 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.