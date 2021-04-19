 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County holding vaccine events in four locations, with evening hours
0 comments

Madison County holding vaccine events in four locations, with evening hours

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Health Department will be holding coronavirus vaccine events in four places this week, and one will have evening hours.

The health department on Sunday said it was an attempt "to reach more of our community ... closer to where they may live, work, or attend school."

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone 16 or older who lives or works in Illinois at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Gordon Moore Park in Alton on various days.

The Gateway Convention Center has evening hours on Monday and Tuesday.

To make an appointment, go to www.madisonchd.org, or if assistance is needed, call 618-650-8445 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why online banking might be the right move

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports