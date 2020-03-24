Man charged after police say he licked items at Warrenton Walmart to mock virus fears

WARRENTON — A 26-year-old man was identified in court documents Tuesday as the person who posted a video online of himself licking items in a Warrenton Walmart earlier this month.

Cody Lee Pfister, 26, of Warrenton, has been charged by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with a terrorist threat in the second degree.

In the posted video, Pfister looks at the camera and asks, "Who's scared of coronavirus?" before licking a row of deodorant sticks for purchase.

Court documents state the incident took place March 11.

Pfister "knowingly caused a false belief or fear that a condition involving danger to life existed," court documents state, adding that he acted "with reckless disregard of the risk causing the evacuation, quarantine or closure of any portion" of Walmart.

A docket hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Pfister has admitted to committing several crimes in Montgomery County. In 2013, Pfister pleaded guilty in circuit court to burglary and stealing a firearm. In 2016 Pfister pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct in Montgomery municipal court. In 2018 Pfister pleaded guilty in circuit court to driving while intoxicated, and was given probation. Pfister violated probation and was given jail time.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the correct jurisdictions of Cody Pfister's past criminal violations.