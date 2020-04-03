You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man found dead inside vehicle in Carondelet
0 comments

Man found dead inside vehicle in Carondelet

Subscribe today: $3/3 months

ST. LOUIS— Police say they found a man fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Carondelet neighborhood Friday night. 

Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to calls about a shooting. They found the man in the 5200 block of Louisiana Avenue. 

The man was in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Police car
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports