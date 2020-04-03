Man found dead inside vehicle in Carondelet

ST. LOUIS— Police say they found a man fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Carondelet neighborhood Friday night.
Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to calls about a shooting. They found the man in the 5200 block of Louisiana Avenue.
The man was in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today