Man in his 50s is fifth person to die of coronavirus in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man in his 50s is the fifth person to die in St. Louis County of COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.

County officials on Tuesday had announced that a man in his 80s was the fourth person to die of the disease in the county.

The county reported 547 cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon.

