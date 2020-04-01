Man in his 50s is fifth person to die of coronavirus in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man in his 50s is the fifth person to die in St. Louis County of COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.
County officials on Tuesday had announced that a man in his 80s was the fourth person to die of the disease in the county.
The county reported 547 cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon.
