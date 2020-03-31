You are the owner of this article.
Man in his 80s is the fourth to die of COVID-19 in St. Louis County
Man in his 80s is the fourth to die of COVID-19 in St. Louis County

CLAYTON — A man in his 80s is the fourth person in St. Louis County to die from COVID-19, the county announced Tuesday.

The man had "chronic medical conditions," according to a statement, but officials did not provide any additional information about the man. 

The county's third death, a woman in her 50s, was also announced by the county on Tuesday, although she died over the weekend. That woman was identified by her husband as Juanita Eason Graham, 55. 

Missouri health officials said Tuesday that there were more than 490 COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County.

